Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers throughout the night.

The real rain chance is on Monday with an 80% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. A few storms do have the potential to be severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday.

A cold front will move through Central Texas late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall down into the 60s after the front moves through and cloud cover will decrease by the morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.