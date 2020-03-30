Closings
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers throughout the night.

The real rain chance is on Monday with an 80% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. A few storms do have the potential to be severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday.

A cold front will move through Central Texas late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall down into the 60s after the front moves through and cloud cover will decrease by the morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 58°
Cloudy
Monday

66° / 56°
Showers and thunderstorms
Tuesday

72° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Wednesday

72° / 57°
More clouds than sun
Thursday

76° / 64°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Friday

73° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Saturday

70° / 57°
Morning showers
Hourly Forecast

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

10 AM
Showers
50%
63°

65°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
65°

65°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

67°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
67°

65°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
65°

64°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
64°

64°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
64°

66°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

64°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

