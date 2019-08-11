The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.

The heat advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas until Sunday evening. The hot and humid weather continues throughout the rest of the week.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 77°
% ° 77°

Sunday

103° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 103° 79°

Monday

104° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 104° 79°

Tuesday

104° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 104° 79°

Wednesday

98° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 77°

Thursday

97° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 74°

Friday

99° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

4 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

94°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

100°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

101°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

101°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

101°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

100°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

96°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

92°

9 PM
Clear
0%
92°

90°

10 PM
Clear
0%
90°

88°

11 PM
Clear
0%
88°

87°

12 AM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

1 AM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

2 AM
Clear
1%
84°
Fair

Waco

83°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
78°F Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Bryan

82°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
78°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
75°F Clear
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Temple

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
75°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

