The heat advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas until Sunday evening. The hot and humid weather continues throughout the rest of the week.
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Waco83°F Fair Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Clear
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Bryan82°F Fair Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Killeen/Hood Aaf81°F Fair Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Temple81°F Fair Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous