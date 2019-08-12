This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.

This work week will be hot and humid once again. A few showers are expected late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but the rest of the week will be sunny and dry.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 79°
% ° 79°

Monday

104° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 104° 79°

Tuesday

105° / 80°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 105° 80°

Wednesday

98° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 77°

Thursday

98° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 75°

Friday

99° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 76°

Saturday

99° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 99° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

11 PM
Clear
0%
89°

89°

12 AM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

1 AM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

2 AM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

3 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

4 AM
Clear
1%
83°

82°

5 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

6 AM
Clear
4%
81°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
80°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
84°

89°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
92°

95°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

98°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

99°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

101°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

102°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
102°

102°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
102°

102°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
102°

101°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

97°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

93°

9 PM
Clear
0%
93°

91°

10 PM
Clear
0%
91°
Fair

Waco

91°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
80°F Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Bryan

90°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
78°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

90°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
77°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Temple

89°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
77°F Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

