Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The weather pattern we are in right now looks to stay with us until Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and storms will actually be overnight and very early in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, while lows will be in the lower 70s. Expect the humid conditions to continue.

Our storm chances increase on Sunday and Memorial Day, as an upper-level low moves in. Highs a bit cooler in the low to mid 80s.