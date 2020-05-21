LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The weather pattern we are in right now looks to stay with us until Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and storms will actually be overnight and very early in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, while lows will be in the lower 70s. Expect the humid conditions to continue. 

Our storm chances increase on Sunday and Memorial Day, as an upper-level low moves in. Highs a bit cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Friday

91° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Saturday

83° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 68°

Monday

81° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 81° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

Storm Team


 

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Stay Connected