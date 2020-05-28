Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The evening looks quiet, as clouds gradually clear overnight. 

Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the low to mid 60s with north winds around 5-10 mph. It will be a dry and very pleasant day on Friday, as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. 

The sunshine and heat will continue over the weekend, as both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 90 degrees. Have a good night!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Friday

88° / 61°
Sunny
Saturday

87° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Sunday

88° / 64°
More sun than clouds
Monday

89° / 67°
More clouds than sun
Tuesday

90° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Wednesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
