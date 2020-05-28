Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The evening looks quiet, as clouds gradually clear overnight.

Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the low to mid 60s with north winds around 5-10 mph. It will be a dry and very pleasant day on Friday, as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine and heat will continue over the weekend, as both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 90 degrees. Have a good night!