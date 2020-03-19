Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Things are mostly cloudy this evening, with a spotty shower or sprinkle possible with temperatures in the 70s.

We’ll see a much better chance of showers moving in after 4:00 a.m. Friday. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms that produce gusty winds and small hail as the cold front moves in.

Once the cold front moves through, our threat of strong storms diminishes – with just showers in the areas. Temperatures will also begin to fall throughout the day, as readings will be in the lower 50s by 5:00 p.m.

The weekend will start off cool on Saturday, with highs only in the middle to upper 50s – with rain possible late in the day.

Good news – warmer and dry weather are expected next week!