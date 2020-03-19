Closings
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Things are mostly cloudy this evening, with a spotty shower or sprinkle possible with temperatures in the 70s. 

We’ll see a much better chance of showers moving in after 4:00 a.m. Friday. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms that produce gusty winds and small hail as the cold front moves in. 

Once the cold front moves through, our threat of strong storms diminishes – with just showers in the areas. Temperatures will also begin to fall throughout the day, as readings will be in the lower 50s by 5:00 p.m. 

The weekend will start off cool on Saturday, with highs only in the middle to upper 50s – with rain possible late in the day. 

Good news – warmer and dry weather are expected next week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 59°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 100% 80° 59°

Friday

62° / 44°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 62° 44°

Saturday

57° / 52°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 70% 57° 52°

Sunday

71° / 59°
Showers
Showers 40% 71° 59°

Monday

75° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 75° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 60°

Wednesday

87° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

62°

6 AM
Rain
80%
62°

61°

7 AM
Rain
80%
61°

60°

8 AM
Rain
80%
60°

59°

9 AM
Rain
90%
59°

59°

10 AM
Rain
80%
59°

59°

11 AM
Rain
80%
59°

58°

12 PM
Rain
80%
58°

57°

1 PM
Rain
80%
57°

57°

2 PM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

3 PM
Rain
70%
56°

56°

4 PM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               