Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this evening, with temperatures mainly in the 70s. The clouds start to increase by midnight, and by tomorrow morning skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle 60s. 

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs climbing into the low to middle 80s. A weak cold front will push across overnight Friday into Saturday morning and give us a chance of showers. A thunderstorm is possible, but no severe weather is expected. 

Clearing skies will occur by noon, and by Saturday afternoon skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be seasonal with readings in the low to middle 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 66°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 80° 66°

Friday

84° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 67°

Saturday

76° / 47°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 76° 47°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 57°

Monday

69° / 55°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 69° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 73° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 53°

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

