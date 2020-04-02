Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move across Central Texas tonight. Most of the storms will not be severe, but just below severe limits. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible.

Friday is a weather day! It will start off mostly cloudy and rather mild, with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s by early afternoon. A strong cold front moves in after 2:00 p.m. It will bring showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler air. There is a chance of severe weather, but the strongest storms look to be south of Killeen and Temple. Once the front clears, it will be rather cool.

Cloudy with pockets of rain are expected on Saturday, with highs only in the 50s. Jacket weather!