Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We will see increasing clouds tonight out ahead of a cold front that will move in Friday. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be around 60 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain as the cold front passes. Our high temperature will occur around noon to 1:00 p.m., right before the front passes in the middle 60s. By 5:00 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 40s. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon along a warm front. Some of the storms could be strong, with small hail and strong winds. Highs will be in the middle 60s. 

Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the in the low to middle 80s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 74° 60°

Friday

68° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 68° 52°

Saturday

65° / 60°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 80% 65° 60°

Sunday

84° / 56°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 84° 56°

Monday

78° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 59°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 82° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

65°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
57°

58°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

56°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
56°

55°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
55°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               