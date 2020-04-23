Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We are in for a beautiful night, with clear skies and low temperatures falling into the 50s.

Get ready for a breezy and very warm Friday, as highs will climb to the lower 90s out ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves across late Friday, and there is a slim chance of a shower – but most of us will stay dry.

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the 70s, and mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the 80s. Remember, shorts weather tomorrow!