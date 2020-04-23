Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We are in for a beautiful night, with clear skies and low temperatures falling into the 50s. 

Get ready for a breezy and very warm Friday, as highs will climb to the lower 90s out ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves across late Friday, and there is a slim chance of a shower – but most of us will stay dry. 

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the 70s, and mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the 80s. Remember, shorts weather tomorrow!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Clear
Clear 0% 84° 60°

Friday

94° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 94° 56°

Saturday

79° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 79° 51°

Sunday

80° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 60°

Monday

85° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 68°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

5 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               