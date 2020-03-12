Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

There may be a few scattered showers that pop up during the evening, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and mild.

Evening temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Overnight with a cold front to our north, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may try to creep into Central Texas by morning with low temperatures holding in the middle 60s.

We have a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with the best chance in before noon before chance go down to 30 percent in the afternoon. With the lack of sunshine and heating, our severe weather chances will be low. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a cold front on the way – but it doesn’t move through until late. This means southerly winds, cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.