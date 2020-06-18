Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Temperatures will fall down into the lower 70s Thursday night, with an increase in cloud cover by Friday morning.

Friday will start out partly cloudy, but skies will clear up by the afternoon and we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 90’s.

Saturday will be another warm day, with highs reaching the mid 90’s once again. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

We will see an increase in cloud cover on Sunday and a 20 percent chance of isolated showers. Most of Central Texas will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid 90s.