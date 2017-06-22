THURSDAY FORECAST: Mostly Cloudy With Slight Chance for Showers in Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-22-17

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms mainly east and SE. Low: 71, High: 89. Winds: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows 72-75, Highs 88-91. Winds NE/E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low 70, High 89. Winds SE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, an isolated shower or storm possible and very warm. Low 69, High 88. Winds SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and very warm. Low 71, High 91. Winds SE 10 mph.