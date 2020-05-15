Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

After a hot and humid day, the evening will be just as sticky. The clouds will be on the increase tonight and overnight lows will only fall to the lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy and very humid again on Friday, with highs close to 90 degrees. Our chance of showers and thunderstorms move in very late Friday and overnight to early Saturday. Chances right now are over 80 percent. Some of the storms, when they do move through, could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds.

Localized flooding needs to be watched Saturday morning. Saturday will not be a washout, but have “Plan B” ready to go just in case. Highs only in the 70s.