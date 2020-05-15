Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

After a hot and humid day, the evening will be just as sticky. The clouds will be on the increase tonight and overnight lows will only fall to the lower 70s. 

Mostly cloudy and very humid again on Friday, with highs close to 90 degrees. Our chance of showers and thunderstorms move in very late Friday and overnight to early Saturday. Chances right now are over 80 percent. Some of the storms, when they do move through, could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. 

Localized flooding needs to be watched Saturday morning. Saturday will not be a washout, but have “Plan B” ready to go just in case. Highs only in the 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 72°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Friday

90° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Saturday

75° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Sunday

82° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Monday

83° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Tuesday

85° / 61°
Sunny
Wednesday

87° / 63°
Sunny
Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

