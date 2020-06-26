Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The big weather story starting Friday and running through the weekend is the Saharan Dust. Look for very hazy condition throughout the day, with brilliant sunrises and sunsets. The air quality will not be the best, especially if you have asthma or allergies. 

Weather-wise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of scattered showers over the next several days. There will be spots that don’t see anything. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 73°

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 74°

Saturday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Sunday

91° / 76°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 91° 76°

Monday

92° / 75°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 92° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

83°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected