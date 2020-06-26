Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The big weather story starting Friday and running through the weekend is the Saharan Dust. Look for very hazy condition throughout the day, with brilliant sunrises and sunsets. The air quality will not be the best, especially if you have asthma or allergies.

Weather-wise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of scattered showers over the next several days. There will be spots that don’t see anything. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.