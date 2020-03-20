Closings
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.

Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Things are mostly cloudy this evening, with a spotty shower or sprinkle possible with temperatures in the 70s. 

We’ll see a much better chance of showers moving in after 4:00 a.m. Friday. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms that produce gusty winds and small hail as the cold front moves in. 

Once the cold front moves through, our threat of strong storms diminishes – with just showers in the areas. Temperatures will also begin to fall throughout the day, as readings will be in the lower 50s by 5:00 p.m. 

The weekend will start off cool on Saturday, with highs only in the middle to upper 50s – with rain possible late in the day. 

Good news – warmer and dry weather are expected next week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 57°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 100% 80° 57°

Friday

59° / 44°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 59° 44°

Saturday

57° / 53°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 70% 57° 53°

Sunday

68° / 58°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 68° 58°

Monday

75° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 75° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 59°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

68°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
61°

60°

6 AM
Rain
90%
60°

58°

7 AM
Rain
90%
58°

58°

8 AM
Rain
90%
58°

57°

9 AM
Rain
90%
57°

57°

10 AM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

11 AM
Rain
90%
56°

56°

12 PM
Rain
100%
56°

54°

1 PM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

2 PM
Rain
80%
53°

54°

3 PM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

4 PM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

5 PM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
54°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               