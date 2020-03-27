Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this evening, with temperatures mainly in the 70s. The clouds start to increase by midnight, and by tomorrow morning skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs climbing into the low to middle 80s. A weak cold front will push across overnight Friday into Saturday morning and give us a chance of showers. A thunderstorm is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Clearing skies will occur by noon, and by Saturday afternoon skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be seasonal with readings in the low to middle 70s.