Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move across Central Texas tonight. Most of the storms will not be severe, but just below severe limits. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible. 

Friday is a weather day! It will start off mostly cloudy and rather mild with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s by early afternoon. A strong cold front moves in after 2:00 p.m. It will bring showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler air. There is a chance of severe weather, but the strongest storms look to be south of Killeen and Temple. Once the front clears, it will be rather cool. 

Cloudy with pockets of rain are expected on Saturday with highs only in the 50s. Jacket weather!

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 63°

Friday

73° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 73° 45°

Saturday

52° / 50°
Showers
Showers 60% 52° 50°

Sunday

71° / 63°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 71° 63°

Monday

77° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 68°

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

66°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

63°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

61°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

62°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

58°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
58°

55°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
55°

53°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
53°

52°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
52°

52°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

52°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
52°

51°

10 PM
Showers
60%
51°

