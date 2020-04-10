Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike Lapoint

It has been a very active day south of Waco, with severe thunderstorms that produced large hail and damaging winds. The good news it that most of that will stay well to our south tonight. We’ll see scattered rain this evening, but nothing severe as most of comes to an end by midnight. Low temperatures will be falling into the middle 50s.

It will be quiet weather on Good Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

Our next storm system moves in on Saturday and give us a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. Highs will be near 70 degrees.