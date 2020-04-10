Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike Lapoint

Closings
It has been a very active day south of Waco, with severe thunderstorms that produced large hail and damaging winds. The good news it that most of that will stay well to our south tonight. We’ll see scattered rain this evening, but nothing severe as most of comes to an end by midnight. Low temperatures will be falling into the middle 50s. 

It will be quiet weather on Good Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. 

Our next storm system moves in on Saturday and give us a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 55°

Friday

73° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 73° 56°

Saturday

71° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 71° 60°

Sunday

78° / 38°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 60% 78° 38°

Monday

56° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 41°

Tuesday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 58° 40°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 62° 43°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

