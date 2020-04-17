Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We will see increasing clouds tonight out ahead of a cold front that will move in Friday. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be around 60 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain as the cold front passes. Our high temperature will occur around noon to 1:00 p.m., right before the front passes in the middle 60s. By 5:00 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 40s. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon along a warm front. Some of the storms could be strong, with small hail and strong winds. Highs will be in the middle 60s. 

Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the in the low to middle 80s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 74° 61°

Friday

67° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 67° 51°

Saturday

65° / 59°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 80% 65° 59°

Sunday

84° / 55°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 84° 55°

Monday

77° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 59°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

63°

10 AM
Showers
40%
63°

64°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
60°

58°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
58°

57°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
57°

56°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
56°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               