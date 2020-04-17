Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We will see increasing clouds tonight out ahead of a cold front that will move in Friday. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be around 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain as the cold front passes. Our high temperature will occur around noon to 1:00 p.m., right before the front passes in the middle 60s. By 5:00 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon along a warm front. Some of the storms could be strong, with small hail and strong winds. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the in the low to middle 80s. Have a great night!