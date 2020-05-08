Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The strong winds will continue this evening in Central Texas under mostly cloudy and dry skies.

A cold front to our north will move into our area early Friday morning and bring some of us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be areas that don’t see anything at all. Our severe weather chances are low as the front passes. By afternoon, it’ll be mostly sunny and still windy, but not as humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend looks beautiful, with Mother’s Day seeing high temperatures around 80 degrees.