Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The strong winds will continue this evening in Central Texas under mostly cloudy and dry skies. 

A cold front to our north will move into our area early Friday morning and bring some of us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be areas that don’t see anything at all. Our severe weather chances are low as the front passes. By afternoon, it’ll be mostly sunny and still windy, but not as humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. 

The weekend looks beautiful, with Mother’s Day seeing high temperatures around 80 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 71°
Windy, and mainly cloudy
Friday

77° / 51°
Partly cloudy and windy
Saturday

76° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Sunday

80° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Monday

81° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

82° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday

86° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
72°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
76°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
76°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

