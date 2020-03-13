Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

There may be a few scattered showers that pop up during the evening, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and mild. 

Evening temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Overnight with a cold front to our north, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may try to creep into Central Texas by morning with low temperatures holding in the middle 60s. 

We have a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with the best chance in before noon before chance go down to 30 percent in the afternoon. With the lack of sunshine and heating, our severe weather chances will be low. Highs will be in the middle 70s. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a cold front on the way, but it doesn’t move through until late. This means southerly winds, cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers and storms.  Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 65°
Showers late
Showers late 40% 82° 65°

Friday

73° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 73° 67°

Saturday

71° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 71° 62°

Sunday

73° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 73° 61°

Monday

72° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 72° 63°

Tuesday

75° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 75° 64°

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
40%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
40%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44