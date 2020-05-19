Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

More May heat on the way! Mostly clear this evening with increasing clouds overnight. Lows will fall only to around 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy to start the day on Wednesday, but then becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Just remember if you are out in the heat to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The weather pattern as we approach the end of the week looks a little bumpy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible west of I-35 and make a run at Central Texas through the rest of the week.

Best chances of showers will be Sunday and Memorial Day, with heavy rainfall being the biggest threat. Your outdoor plans may need to be moved inside at times.