Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

More May heat on the way! Mostly clear this evening with increasing clouds overnight. Lows will fall only to around 70 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy to start the day on Wednesday, but then becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Just remember if you are out in the heat to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. 

The weather pattern as we approach the end of the week looks a little bumpy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible west of I-35 and make a run at Central Texas through the rest of the week. 

Best chances of showers will be Sunday and Memorial Day, with heavy rainfall being the biggest threat. Your outdoor plans may need to be moved inside at times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Thursday

84° / 71°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 71°

Friday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 72°

Saturday

89° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 71°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 69°

Monday

80° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

Storm Team


 

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Stay Connected