Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Our forecast will be hot, and getting hotter by the weekend with highs in the upper 90s! No rain is in the forecast, as high pressure begins to build in from the west, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, we have Tropical Storm Cristobal to monitor. The forecast models are slowly taking the storm into the southwestern Gulf this week, but it’s too early to tell how strong or the where the exact location the storm will make landfall. Texas is in the “Cone of Uncertainty” by early next week, so we’ll have to just keep monitoring it.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 69°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 73°

Friday

96° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 73°

Monday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 74°

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

1 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

