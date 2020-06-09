Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Feeling much better tonight thanks to a cold front that moved through this afternoon. It will be a lot less humid starting tonight, as low temperatures by Wednesday morning will fall to the lower 60s. 

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, and not as humid with highs in the lower 90s. It will get slightly hotter by the weekend, as highs climb into the mid to upper 90s and the humidity begins to move back in. Until then, enjoy your comfortable mornings and evenings!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

100° / 63°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 100° 63°

Wednesday

91° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 91° 61°

Thursday

93° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 93° 62°

Friday

95° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 95° 67°

Saturday

97° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 97° 69°

Sunday

96° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 96° 70°

Monday

99° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 99° 72°

