Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few clouds this evening, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Overnight will be mostly clear and quiet, with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a few clouds from time to time. Highs in the middle 90s, with a bit more humidity creeping in.

The same story on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Have a good night!