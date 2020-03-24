Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A few clouds to start the day, but what a beautiful afternoon! Temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80s. High pressure tonight will give us mostly clear skies and lighter winds from the west. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the low to middle 50s.
Lots of sunshine continues Wednesday as well as Thursday, as highs remain very mild with readings in the upper 80s.
Finally some great weather to get out of the house and enjoy!
7 Day Forecast
