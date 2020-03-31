Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Looking pretty good this evening, as we’ll see just a few clouds around and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

By Wednesday morning, we’ll see some more clouds as lows bottom out in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Changes move in Thursday and Friday, as our next weather system will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will warm to the upper 70s by Friday. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the possibility of strong storms if they do develop. Have a good night!