Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Most of Central Texas will see increasing clouds tonight, but to the west of Waco there is a slight chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s. 

Wednesday looks to be an active weather day across parts of Central Texas, especially along and east of I-35. The main threats with these storms are large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.  We may see a round of strong storms here late morning into the early afternoon. 

Another round will be possible later in the afternoon as the cold front approaches, but should be east of us in East Texas. Clearing skies Wednesday evening with clear skies by midnight.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 58°

Thursday

84° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 63°

Friday

88° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 88° 56°

Saturday

76° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 76° 52°

Sunday

78° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 78° 58°

Monday

82° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 65°

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
74°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

