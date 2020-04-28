Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Live Now
All eyes will be on the cold front moving in overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Here is my timeline now, but if the front slows down the times will be later: 

Storms will move into the Hillsboro area shortly after midnight. From 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. moving across Waco and over toward Mexia. By 3:00 a.m. it will be pushing across Killeen, Temple, Hearne and College Station. At 4:00 a.m., it will be around Temple, Hearne, Caldwell, College Station and Brenham. By 5:00 a.m., the front will be bring more storms to Giddings and Brenham. At 7:00 a.m. the front has cleared Central Texas, and the showers and storms will be gone. 

The biggest threat overnight with these storms will be damaging winds. Winds could be as strong as 70 mph as they blow through with some hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. By mid-morning on Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs heading up to 80 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 63°
Scattered strong thunderstorms
Scattered strong thunderstorms 60% 90° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 49°

Thursday

83° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 56°

Friday

90° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 90° 65°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 70°

Sunday

95° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 70°

Monday

92° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
75°

74°

1 AM
Strong Storms
60%
74°

64°

2 AM
Strong Storms
70%
64°

65°

3 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
65°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

