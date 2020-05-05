Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We are in for a beautiful evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. It will drop overnight to a cool 51 degrees by morning. 

There will be lots of sunshine and seasonal conditions on Wednesday, with highs in the low to middle 80s. 

The gorgeous stretch of weather continues on Thursday, with highs even warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Have a great evening and enjoy the great weather!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 53°

Wednesday

84° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 84° 55°

Thursday

87° / 69°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 0% 87° 69°

Friday

75° / 52°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early
Windy, thunderstorms likely early 40% 75° 52°

Saturday

73° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 49°

Sunday

79° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 79° 55°

Monday

84° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 84° 60°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

