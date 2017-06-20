TUESDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny and Very Warm, With Slightly Less Humidity

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WacoDayplanner_1497934372479.jpg

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-20-17

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm and little less humid. High of 94. Winds NE 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant and a tad cooler early morning. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very warm afternoon with mostly sunny skies, but slightly drier air in place. Highs: 94-97, heat indicies at 96-98. Winds: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid. Breezy! Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 74, High 93. Winds South 15 mph. 

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 73, High 89. Winds NE 10 mph. 

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 72, High 90. Winds NE 10 mph

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

99° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

98°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
5%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
4%
89°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected