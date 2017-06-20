TUESDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny and Very Warm, With Slightly Less Humidity

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-20-17

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm and little less humid. High of 94. Winds NE 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant and a tad cooler early morning. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very warm afternoon with mostly sunny skies, but slightly drier air in place. Highs: 94-97, heat indicies at 96-98. Winds: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid. Breezy! Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 74, High 93. Winds South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 73, High 89. Winds NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 72, High 90. Winds NE 10 mph