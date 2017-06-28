Tuesday Night Forecast: Heat & humidity continue to climb with some afternoon rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-27-17

TONIGHT: Evening showers will end by sunset to 10PM. Partly cloudy this evening and overnight hours. Low: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A 20% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the Brazos Valley. High 92. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies partly cloudy to mainly clear in the evening. Low clouds develop toward Thursday morning. Warmer night. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, mostly for eastern/southeastern counties. Very humid and windy. Low 75, High 95. Wind S 15-20 mph, gusts approaching 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly far eastern counties to the Brazos Valley. Breezy to windy at times. Low 77, High 95. Wind S 20 mph.

SATURDAY: An isolated shower or storm possible for northern/northeastern counties Saturday morning with a possible storm complex that could cross the Red River late Friday night/early Saturday. Morning cloud cover will give way to a partly sunny and very humid afternoon. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: S 20 mph. Heat index: 97-104.

SUNDAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly/mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy, warm, and muggy. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs in the lower/middle 90s. Wind: South/Southwest 15-20 mph. Heat index: 98-105.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and very humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 98-105.

TUESDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny. Breezy & very muggy. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index values between 96-105.