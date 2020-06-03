Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our forecast will be hot, and getting hotter by the weekend with highs in the upper 90s! No rain is in the forecast, as high pressure begins to build in from the west, with partly to mostly sunny skies. 

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, we have Tropical Storm Cristobal to monitor. The forecast models are slowly taking the storm into the southwestern Gulf this week, but it’s too early to tell how strong or the where the exact location the storm will make landfall. Texas is in the “Cone of Uncertainty” by early next week, so we’ll have to just keep monitoring it.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Mostly clear
Wednesday

92° / 73°
A few clouds
Thursday

94° / 74°
Sunshine
Friday

95° / 72°
Sunshine
Saturday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunday

96° / 73°
More sun than clouds
Monday

94° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
78°

12 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

