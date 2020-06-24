Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see mostly cloudy and humid conditions tonight, with a few lingering showers. Most of the rain and isolated thunderstorms will be to the southeast of Waco around the Brazos Valley. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s. 

Wednesday will look very similar to today, with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of isolated showers. There will be several places that don’t see any rain at all. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Showers late
Showers late 40% 79° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 68°

Thursday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Friday

90° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

4 AM
Showers
40%
70°

69°

5 AM
Showers
40%
69°

69°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

