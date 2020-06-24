Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see mostly cloudy and humid conditions tonight, with a few lingering showers. Most of the rain and isolated thunderstorms will be to the southeast of Waco around the Brazos Valley. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday will look very similar to today, with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of isolated showers. There will be several places that don’t see any rain at all. Highs will be around 90 degrees.