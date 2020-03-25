Closings
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
A few clouds to start the day, but what a beautiful afternoon! Temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80s. High pressure tonight will give us mostly clear skies and lighter winds from the west. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the low to middle 50s. 

Lots of sunshine continues Wednesday as well as Thursday, as highs remain very mild with readings in the upper 80s. 

Finally some great weather to get out of the house and enjoy!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 52°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 87° 52°

Wednesday

88° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 88° 63°

Thursday

86° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 86° 66°

Friday

83° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Saturday

72° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 72° 50°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Monday

67° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 67° 54°

Hourly Forecast

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
53°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
54°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

78°

8 PM
Clear
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

