Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

It’s feeling like May, at least for today! Tonight we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies again, with very muggy conditions. Lows by Wednesday morning will be around 70 degrees. 

Wednesday will be another humid and very warm day, with highs climbing to around 90 degrees. There will be the possibility later in the afternoon of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up, and with the moisture and disturbance moving through, some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado would be the main threats. This should not be a widespread event, and once the sun goes down the storms will weaken. 

The cold front arrives on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible again. The severe weather threat is low, as temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 66°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 92° 66°

Thursday

70° / 55°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 70° 55°

Friday

69° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 59°

Saturday

67° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 67° 57°

Sunday

75° / 46°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 75° 46°

Monday

58° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 58° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               

Trending Stories