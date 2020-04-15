Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Closings
Get ready for another chilly night, as we’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s here in Waco, Temple and Killeen. Some patchy frost may be possible west of Interstate 35, so you may want to cover your plants or bring them into the garage. 

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. No rain expected either day. Have a great night!

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 37°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 59° 37°

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 64° 45°

Thursday

76° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 76° 60°

Friday

68° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 68° 56°

Saturday

74° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 74° 62°

Sunday

78° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 55°

Monday

80° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

6 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
38°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

