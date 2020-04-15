Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for another chilly night, as we’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s here in Waco, Temple and Killeen. Some patchy frost may be possible west of Interstate 35, so you may want to cover your plants or bring them into the garage.

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. No rain expected either day. Have a great night!