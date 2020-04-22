Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Most of Central Texas will see increasing clouds tonight, but to the west of Waco there is a slight chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s. 

Wednesday looks to be an active weather day across parts of Central Texas, especially along and east of I-35. The main threats with these storms are large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.  We may see a round of strong storms here late morning into the early afternoon. 

Another round will be possible later in the afternoon as the cold front approaches, but should be east of us in East Texas. Clearing skies Wednesday evening with clear skies by midnight.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 57°

Thursday

84° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 62°

Friday

88° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 88° 56°

Saturday

76° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 76° 52°

Sunday

78° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 58°

Monday

82° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 65°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

