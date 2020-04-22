Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Most of Central Texas will see increasing clouds tonight, but to the west of Waco there is a slight chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s.

Wednesday looks to be an active weather day across parts of Central Texas, especially along and east of I-35. The main threats with these storms are large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. We may see a round of strong storms here late morning into the early afternoon.

Another round will be possible later in the afternoon as the cold front approaches, but should be east of us in East Texas. Clearing skies Wednesday evening with clear skies by midnight.