Live Now
Police escort for fallen Bell County Deputy John Rhoden

Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

All eyes will be on the cold front moving in overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Here is my timeline now, but if the front slows down the times will be later: 

Storms will move into the Hillsboro area shortly after midnight. From 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., moving across Waco and over toward Mexia. By 3:00 a.m. it will be pushing across Killeen, Temple, Hearne and College Station. At 4:00 a.m. it will be around Temple, Hearne, Caldwell, College Station and Brenham. By 5:00 a.m., the front will be bring more storms to Giddings and Brenham. At 7:00 a.m. the front has cleared Central Texas, and the showers and storms will be gone. 

The biggest threat overnight with these storms will be damaging winds. Winds could be as strong as 70 mph as they blow through with some hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. By mid-morning on Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs heading up to 80 degrees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 63°
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms 90% 90° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 49°

Thursday

83° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 56°

Friday

90° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 90° 65°

Saturday

94° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 70°

Sunday

95° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 70°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Strong Storms
70%
74°

73°

1 AM
Strong Storms
90%
73°

67°

2 AM
Strong Storms
80%
67°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

69°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

10 PM
Clear
0%
62°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               