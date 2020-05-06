Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
We are in for a beautiful evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. It will drop overnight to a cool 51 degrees by morning.
There will be lots of sunshine and seasonal conditions on Wednesday, with highs in the low to middle 80s.
The gorgeous stretch of weather continues on Thursday, with highs even warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Have a great evening and enjoy the great weather!
7 Day Forecast
