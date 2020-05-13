LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening will soon start to taper off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning. 

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

There will be partly sunny and slightly warmer on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are on the way for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 72° 65°

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 85° 69°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 88° 71°

Friday

87° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 87° 69°

Saturday

76° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 76° 65°

Sunday

82° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 65°

Monday

82° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

Storm Team


 

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Stay Connected