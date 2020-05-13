Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening will soon start to taper off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There will be partly sunny and slightly warmer on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are on the way for the weekend.