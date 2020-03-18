Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Closings
Weather
It’s mostly cloudy and muggy this evening, as a stray shower or sprinkle is possible with a slightly better chance overnight. 

A storm complex right now in West, Texas is slowly moving our way. The big question is will it make it here? 

By early Wednesday morning, we’ll have a 40 percent chance of showers with most of the storms falling apart before they get to the Interstate 35 corridor. Most of Wednesday will be just like Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. 

As a cold front out west approaches on Thursday, our rain and thunderstorm chances go up to 70 percent. Some storms late Thursday may be strong, so we’ll watch that. Highs again in the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 60% 79° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 68°

Thursday

79° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 79° 58°

Friday

62° / 39°
Rain
Rain 80% 62° 39°

Saturday

57° / 49°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 57° 49°

Sunday

63° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 63° 52°

Monday

72° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 72° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
60%
68°

68°

7 AM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

8 AM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

