Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s mostly cloudy and muggy this evening, as a stray shower or sprinkle is possible with a slightly better chance overnight.

A storm complex right now in West, Texas is slowly moving our way. The big question is will it make it here?

By early Wednesday morning, we’ll have a 40 percent chance of showers with most of the storms falling apart before they get to the Interstate 35 corridor. Most of Wednesday will be just like Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

As a cold front out west approaches on Thursday, our rain and thunderstorm chances go up to 70 percent. Some storms late Thursday may be strong, so we’ll watch that. Highs again in the upper 70s.