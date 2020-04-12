1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Abbott updates on COVID-19 in Texas Pres. Trump updates COVID-19 status
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

The main story for Saturday night is the possibility for severe weather. A few isolated showers and storms are possible before midnight, but the main threat comes early Sunday morning around 3 am. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Most of the activity will move out by early Sunday morning and the rest of the day will be beautiful.


Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will clear up by the afternoon and will be mostly sunny for most of the week.


A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Once the front moves through Temperatures will drop down in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs eventually reaching the lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 64°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 100% 72° 64°

Sunday

81° / 41°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 60% 81° 41°

Monday

60° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 44°

Tuesday

59° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 59° 40°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 60° 42°

Thursday

71° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 71° 54°

Friday

71° / 59°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 71° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
69°

69°

3 AM
Strong Storms
70%
69°

69°

4 AM
Strong Storms
80%
69°

68°

5 AM
Strong Storms
80%
68°

65°

6 AM
Rain
80%
65°

65°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
74°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               