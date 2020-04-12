Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

The main story for Saturday night is the possibility for severe weather. A few isolated showers and storms are possible before midnight, but the main threat comes early Sunday morning around 3 am. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Most of the activity will move out by early Sunday morning and the rest of the day will be beautiful.



Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will clear up by the afternoon and will be mostly sunny for most of the week.



A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Once the front moves through Temperatures will drop down in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs eventually reaching the lower 60s.