Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s across Central Texas. Showers are possible before midnight, but most of the area will dry out by Monday morning.



Monday will be hot and humid with highs reaching the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 100 degrees in the afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, but skies will begin to clear up in the evening.



Tuesday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 90s once again. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, but will become mostly clear late in the day and in the early evening.



The rest of the week will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits.