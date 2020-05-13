LIVE NOW /
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly cloudy and breezy this evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight there might be a few showers and storms that sneak in from west Texas into our area, but they would be weakening and our severe weather risk will be low. Lows will be in the upper 60s. 

Thursday looks mostly cloudy to start, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. 

Friday will be very similar to Thursday, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend looks very wet, with an 80% chance of showers and storms on Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday. Heavy rainfall and localize flooding will be the biggest threats. Highs only in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 70°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 87° 71°

Friday

85° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Saturday

76° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 76° 64°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 80° 64°

Monday

82° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 62°

