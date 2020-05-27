Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but we will dry out by midnight. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s overnight.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, but dry with temperatures in the mid 60s across Central Texas. The afternoon will be nicer, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of isolated showers.

Friday will be even nicer and much warmer with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the weekend will be nice and dry, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 79° 62°

Thursday

85° / 64°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 85° 64°

Friday

87° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 87° 61°

Saturday

87° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 87° 64°

Sunday

89° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 65°

Monday

89° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 67°

Tuesday

91° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 69°

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

64°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

63°

6 AM
Showers
40%
63°

64°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

66°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

74°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

