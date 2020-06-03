Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Summer is here!…well, not officially. 

Our weather pattern for the next week is very typical of what we see in the summer, with a big ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere dominating our region. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies and humid conditions right through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. 

Our heat index values will be in the lower 100s at times on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re going to be out in this – remember always to put on sunscreen, stay hydrated and take many breaks. Also don’t forget the kids and pets, too!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
A few clouds
Thursday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
Friday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Saturday

97° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Sunday

97° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Monday

97° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

104° / 73°
Sunshine
Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

11 PM
Clear
0%
79°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

