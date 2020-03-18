Closings
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
There is a chance of severe weather tonight for parts of north and northwest Texas through midnight. 

As the storms move to the east overnight and weaken, we’ll see a chance of showers here by early  Thursday morning. Nothing will be severe. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s. 

On Thursday, our best rain chances will be in the morning with a little sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. 

By Friday, a strong cold front will move in a bring us a chance of showers and much cooler air. Highs will be in the 60s in the morning falling to the 40s and 50s by late afternoon. Get the jackets ready!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 68°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 50% 79° 68°

Thursday

79° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 79° 59°

Friday

61° / 42°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 61° 42°

Saturday

58° / 50°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 58° 50°

Sunday

65° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 65° 55°

Monday

73° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 64°

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
50%
69°

70°

6 AM
Showers
50%
70°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

