Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

There is a chance of severe weather tonight for parts of north and northwest Texas through midnight.

As the storms move to the east overnight and weaken, we’ll see a chance of showers here by early Thursday morning. Nothing will be severe. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s.

On Thursday, our best rain chances will be in the morning with a little sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

By Friday, a strong cold front will move in a bring us a chance of showers and much cooler air. Highs will be in the 60s in the morning falling to the 40s and 50s by late afternoon. Get the jackets ready!