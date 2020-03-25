Closings
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Another beautiful evening across Central Texas, as skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight tonight, our south to southeast winds will begin to increase the clouds over our region. 

By Thursday morning, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions thanks to the clouds and more moisture. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day Thursday, with our mild conditions continuing. Highs will once again be in the middle to upper 80s. 

Friday looks mostly cloudy right now, as even more low-level moisture moves in. Highs will climb to the low to middle 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 64°
Clear
Clear 10% 88° 64°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 65°

Friday

85° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 85° 67°

Saturday

73° / 49°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 73° 49°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 76° 56°

Monday

74° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 59°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

7 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
65°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

